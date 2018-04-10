The Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education explored the possibility of working with an online education provider to give home-school students educational opportunities through the school district from their own home.
Currently, there are about 110 home-school students in Albany County, which could benefit from having additional support in subjects such as math, English, social studies, science and several electives, ACSD No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie said.
“There are home-schools out there that have robust programs, but we have some that do not,” Yennie said. “This would be an avenue for those folks to be able to do something like that.”
Tech Trep Executive Director Frantz Belot said programs such as Tech Trep offer students a curriculum based on state standards schools already follow, but in a home setting.
“Some students do extremely well in the brick and mortar, and others really do better with a distance learning program,” Belot said. “With technology, we now have the ability to provide the same, or very similar type, of education to all groups of students.”
Because home-schooling communities are close, it is important to make sure the program is providing students with the best information possible. To make sure this is happening several layers of accountability are included in the program at the student, program and school district levels, he said.
“Once it is successful with a group of home-schoolers — because it is a very tight community — they would share with the others,” Belot said. “They would tell them how it has been successful, how their kids are learning, and how they are progressing, how they are doing on their tests and so on.”
Yennie said providing the service through Tech Trep would require them receiving 80 percent of funds that the state pays for a students to attend school. Because the students the program would target are not part of the school district, the school district does not receive state funding for them and the school district wouldn’t have to pay for the program, he said.
“In design, it doesn’t cost the district anything, because it is supposed to be capturing those students that currently don’t exist,” Yennie said.
One issue with providing programs is that for the students to be counted as part of the school district, students have to be actively participating in the curriculum and there is no way to enforce that with this system, ACSD No. 1 business manager Ed Goetz said.
“What I have a concern with is that 80 percent of our funding,” Goetz said.
“We are completely on the hook, regardless of whether or not the student participates properly or not.”
In response to Goetz comment, Yennie said if there are home-school students that don’t participate in the program as they should be, it could reflect poorly on the school district.
“If we end up with folks that are only half hearted attending, then they do not do very well and that shows on us,” he said.
