Thousands of ducks are slated to flood the Laramie River on Saturday near Optimist Park, Laramie Rotary Club member Becky Maddox said.
For 14 years, Maddox said Laramigos have flocked to Laramie’s waterways to celebrate the massive, albeit brief, migration of these flightless, rubber birds.
“We take 2,500 rubber ducks, and we float them down the Laramie River,” she explained. “It’s a Rotarian sort of thing to do for a fundraiser. It’s a quirky, fun way to get the community involved.”
Dubbed the Big Laramie Duck Race, participants can purchase rubber ducks from the club and enter them to race about 200 yards down the river for cash prizes and gifts.
The top three prizes include $2,500 provided by Premier Bone & Joint, $1,000 from Toyota of Laramie and $500 from Quality Inn & Suites University, according to a rotary club news release.
“All of the prizes are donated,” Maddox said.
Other winnings include two 6-foot-tall trees donated by Tiger Tree and $500 off a vehicle purchase at Laramie GM Auto Center, she added.
“It’s a little bit odd, but also really fun — the last-place duck gets a 2-foot-tall Aflac duck,” Maddox said.
Rotary clubs have used rubber duck races for decades to raise funds for local and national nonprofits.
“In Estes Park, (Colorado), they’ve been doing it for something like 30 years,” Maddox said. “All the money from the tickets sold goes to many organizations. One major area Rotarians have taken on is eliminating Polio, so a lot of the funds from ticket sales will be put toward that.”
Additionally, she said money raised during the event was slated to be donated to the Downtown Clinic, Suicide Prevention Task Force and the Guatemala Global Grant project.
“The project helps people get clean water and school supplies into (Guatemalan) homes, so that’s a really good cause,” Maddox explained.
Starting with a free pancake breakfast and live music at 9 a.m., the ducks are scheduled to be released into the water at 10 a.m. Winners will be announced after the last duck has crossed the finish line, the news release said.
“All the ducks are associated with a number, which is written on them,” Maddox said, explaining how Rotarians differentiate the fake fowl from each other. “The first several ducks to cross the finish line will earn a prize. Despite the number of ducks in the water, it’s not too much of a cluster at the front of the pack. We’ve never had a tie.”
Rubber ducks can be purchased for $10 a duck or three ducks for $25 from any Rotarian before the race Saturday or at the Laramie Rotary Club booth Friday at the Downtown Laramie Farmer’s Market near the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot.
The race used to take place at Huck Finn Pond in LaPrele Park, but Maddox said complications with propelling the ducks across the water caused the club to move to the Laramie River.
“This year, it’s a month earlier than previous years,” she said. “We were competing a little with Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the (river) water flow was weak during the last race.”
Rotary International strives to bring businesses and professional leaders together to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards and advance goodwill and peace around the world, the news release stated. The non-political, non-sectarian group is open to all people, and there are 34,282 clubs and 1.2 million members worldwide, according to the news release.
Call Maddox at 760-6379 for tickets or more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.