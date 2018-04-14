Learning how to better communicate with a jury or how to help employees who work with victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse were some of the lessons Albany County agencies recently brought back from an international conference, Albany County SAFE Project Executive Director Faryn Babbitt said.
Albany County agencies sent representatives to attend the End Violence Against Women International Conference from April 3-5 in Chicago.
While at the conference, the Albany County Sexual Assault Response Team attended multiple sessions regarding a variety of topics such as cooperating with other agencies, taking care of your employees and how to better prosecute sexual assault and domestic violence.
Typically, the Sexual Assault Response Team works together to assist victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, Babbitt said. The team also reviews and discusses local and national sexual assault and domestic violence trends, she said.
“We really work hard as a team to work toward good outcomes for victims in Albany County,” Babbitt said. “We want to see offenders be prosecuted, and we want to see survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault achieve lasting healing and justice in their journey.”
She said the conference offered multiple learning opportunities for different agencies as well as team-learning opportunities illustrating the importance of working to help sexual assault victims.
“As a team, we had sessions showing what kind of things can happen when people trying to receive assistance slip through the crack,” Babbitt said. “(We learned what could happen) when dangerous people are not held accountable for the crimes that they commit and how we can better work in our communities to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
In the workshops dedicated to community organizations such as SAFE Project, the conference offered lessons about how to help employees that work with large numbers of assault cases, she said.
“We learned a lot about how the community program can be better and do a better job supporting survivors,” Babbitt said. “(We received new insights for) supporting efforts of law enforcement and the county attorney to investigate or prosecute crimes.”
When the county attorney’s office representative returned, she told others in the office who work with assault victims that learning to better communicate with the jury is beneficial in prosecuting these types of crimes, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said. Because people act differently in different circumstances, it is important to communicate with a jury why someone reacted the way they did, she said.
“Each person individually reacts differently,” Trent said. “A juror may think that that victim should have acted in a different way, and we have to be able to communicate to the jury so they understand that victims of trauma react differently.”
