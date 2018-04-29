To combat the increasing number of opioid-related criminal cases in Albany County, law enforcement agencies are adopting new technologies and trainings and deploying specialized officers.
“Over the last few years, there has been an increase in cases involving opioid-type abuse in the community,” Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said. “A lot of prescription medications contain opioids, so if you were in chronic pain — or had a chronic illness — and you were using that medication to treat it, you could end up abusing those. It could cause an overdose.”
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said the increase in opioids is part of a larger trend in controlled substances coming into the county through major roads such as Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 287. Because more drug interdictions are being carried out by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Trent’s office has observed a large increase in criminal cases.
“Our case load for drug cases have increased approximately 300 percent more than it was in previous years,” she said.
According to information provided by the county attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office handled 10 drug-related felonies in 2014 and 30 in 2017. The highway patrol was involved with nine cases in 2014 and 62 in 2017.
Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith said when law enforcement officers encounter someone with possible opioid medication prescriptions not in a properly labeled bottle, the individual could be charged with possession. To help make sure people aren’t being charged for carrying pills that aren’t opioids, officers have references available to identify different types of medications, she said.
“If you have medications that you don’t have in a prescription bottle and you can’t provide the prescription bottle for us, or we can’t confirm it through a doctor, the officers are going to charge them with possession of a controlled substance,” Smith said.
Even though the Albany County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in drug cases, the office has deputies who take on those specific cases to prevent the workload from getting too big, DeBree said.
“We have people that work specifically in the field of drugs,” he said. “That is something that they focus on and work with and they take those types of investigations pretty seriously. Otherwise, I wouldn’t say that it is increasing workloads to the point where it is taking us away from other duties at this point.”
Smith said officers also receive training at the police academy and at LPD to know what to look for in situations involving controlled substances.
“Our in-house training also includes eight hours with our task force officers — who deal with drugs and addictions all the time,” she said. “They provide information about what someone would look like if they were using drugs, what those drugs are that we see mostly in Laramie and how to identify those drugs.”
In addition to more resources and training, new technologies to help counteract the effects of opioids are being used by officers, DeBree said. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office used an opioid neutralizer, Narcan, five times in 2017, he said.
“Basically, it reverses the effects of opioids,” he said. “It can’t necessarily be abused, so if you are not having an overdose related to opioids and you were delivered a dose of Narcan, it is not going to have any adverse effects on you.”
In response to the increasing number of drug cases, Trent said a special drug unit was created to provide Albany County attorneys and law enforcement officers extra training for investigating and prosecuting drug-related instances.
“We have developed a narcotics unit that I assign specific prosecutors to assist in the prosecution and working with law enforcement agencies, we are working in partnerships with the feds and every law enforcement agency so that we work together,” Trent said.
