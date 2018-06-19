Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 42F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.