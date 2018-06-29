Smoke filled the air again Thursday in Laramie as the Badger Creek Fire fed off warm, dry weather conditions.
Wyoming Highway 230 was closed because dangerous conditions as billowing smoke from the fire spread across the area.
Fire Information Officer Deana Harms said there are currently no evacuation or pre-evacuation orders at this time.
Harms said recent hot, dry and windy weather created the ideal conditions for such a flare up.
According to a Facebook post from Badger Creek Fire officials, the fire started to burn areas that it originally missed as it moved through the area. Smoke is expected throughout the week as hot and dry conditions persist.
Foot, vehicle and drone traffic is still prohibited, as it is not only dangerous to the individual, but it forces firefighters to engage with the public, according to the Facebook post. That can lead to time and resources wasted that would otherwise be used to contain the fire.
More than 100 firefighters remain at the sight, but that is expected to decrease in coming days. The fire has consumed 20,357 acres to date and is 97 percent contained.
Officials advised the public to be cautious as heat remains in the interior. Fire-weakened and beetle-killed trees can fall without warning. Stump holes and ash pits also remain a danger to anyone who wanders from the established roadways in the fire’s interior.
Go to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5836 or find the Badger Creek Fire Facebook page or Twitter for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.