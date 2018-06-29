Following total containment of the Badger Creek Fire — which burned at least 20,357 acres — it seemed as though Laramie’s hazy, smoky skies were a thing of the past.
On Thursday, the haze returned.
“On Thursday afternoon, strong winds, high temperatures, and low humidity helped push the fire past previous containment lines in the northeast corner,” states a news release from the Medicine Bow National Forest Laramie Ranger District. “Fire managers utilized resources assigned to the fire and ordered additional resources to assist with suppression efforts.”
Wyoming Highway 230, closed temporarily Thursday evening, was closed again 10 a.m. Friday.
“The closure will last until the road is safe to reopen,” a Wyoming Department of Transportation news release states.
The National Forest news release states new acres were burned Thursday but aerial mapping will be necessary to assess exactly how much the fire grew.
Also according to the release, Albany County Emergency Management issues pre-evacuation notice for home owners along Wyoming Highway 10 from New Jelm to Woods Landing, Highway 230 from Woods Landing to the Fox Creek Road turnoff and from the turnoff to Forest Road 311A.
“This applies to homes along both sides of the highways and county road, up to the Forest boundary,” the release states. “Pre-evacuation notice means that homeowners should be aware of the emergency situation and be prepared to leave quickly if notified by emergency officials.”
The Badger Creek Fire started June 10 about 2 miles northwest of Mountain Home. Though officials said the fire was likely human-caused, the fire’s origin is still under investigation.
