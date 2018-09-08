Two suspects in an attempted murder case were scheduled to appear in Albany County District court on Tuesday, but only one did so to plead not guilty.
Laramie resident Jake Gillen pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in the second degree.
Gillen’s co-defendant, Tessa Bean, who was charged with accessory after the fact, was supposed to appear before the court for arraignment the same day, but she did not do so.
According to an order to quash a bench warrant, Bean’s Defense Lawyer Brian Quinn said she did not receive a notice to appear due to a mailing error. He said he will work with his client to make sure the same thing does not happen in the future.
The charges for both stem from an event that took place on June 22 where Gillen allegedly stabbed another man. The victim’s life was in serious danger from the wounds he sustained.
According to the affidavit, a Laramie Police Department officer familiar with the case said the wounds were meant to inflict maximum injury to the victim. The victim was flown to the Medical Center of the Rockies to receive open heart surgery to mend a cut to the left ventricle of his heart.
The suspects fled to Cheyenne after the incident. A confidential source informed law enforcement of their location. The source said Gillen said he thought he had killed the victim. From the tip, the Cheyenne Police Department was able to make the arrests.
