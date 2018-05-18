More than 600 athletes are set to converge in Laramie this weekend to test their speed, skills and fitness in the pool, on the track and on the court.
The Special Olympics Wyoming Summer Games are scheduled to run from Thursday-Saturday at venues around Laramie. Athletes from around the state will be competing in aquatics, track and field, basketball and power lifting.
In addition to the Olympians, the games will bring another two hundred unified partners and coaches to town for the weekend, said Regan Diller, vice president of programs for Special Olympics Wyoming.
In unified sports, athletes with intellectual disabilities compete on teams or relays alongside athletes without disabilities.
Diller said athletes have been training for the last 8-10 weeks in preparation for the games. All participants competed in area competitions earlier this spring.
“They’ve been training hard,” he said.
Competitions will take place at the University of Wyoming War Memorial Field House, Arena-Auditorium, UniWyo Sports Complex and Corbett Pool and Gym; Laramie High School and Laramie Recreation Center.
The games also include opening ceremonies, Law Enforcement Torch Run, victory banquet and dance.
“We don’t really stop until Saturday when everything is all cleaned up, but it’s a lot of fun,” Diller said.
Athletes must be at least 8 years old to compete in Special Olympics, and there’s no upper age limit. The oldest athlete this weekend will be 80 years old. Athletes compete in divisions based on age, gender and qualifying score.
All competitions this weekend will be open to spectators, and a schedule is available online at www.specialolympicswy.org.
“It’s free to the public to come cheer on our athletes and see some pretty good sports go down,” Diller said.
Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Wyoming also organizes winter games in Jackson and summer and fall competitions in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.