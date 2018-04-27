Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Avery Spencer, 39, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving while under suspension and speeding.
Whitney Bahr, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Joseph Lindskog, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of strangulation.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:11 a.m., Boulder and Beech, accident.
12:26 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, trespassing.
1:48 p.m., 1600 block of North Fifth, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:49 p.m., Ninth and Flint, hit and run.
2:58 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, accident.
4:56 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
9:56 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
WEDNESDAY
6:28 a.m., 4200 block of Comanche, possible domestic disturbance.
11:26 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
1:37 p.m., 1100 block of West Baker, accident.
3:17 p.m., 30th and Willett, accident.
3:51 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
4:57 p.m., 15th and Lewis, hit and run.
5:04 p.m., Ninth and Downey, burglary.
6:35 p.m., 100 block of McConnell, accident.
THURSDAY
12:40 a.m., 1100 block of Sheridan, possible domestic disturbance.
7:53 a.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.