Laramie man arrested felony interference with a peace officer
Laramie Police Department officers were sent at about 8:07 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of North Ninth Street for the report of a male screaming and the sound of glass breaking, according to an LPD news release.
Paul S. Breyfogle, a 19-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with felony interference with a peace officer. He was also charged with breach of peace, resisting arrest, underage and consuming alcohol and two counts of battery, all misdemeanors.
Breyfogle’s bond is currently set at $3,330 and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
A person who intentionally and knowingly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to a peace officer engaged in the lawful performance of his official duties is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Indiana man arrested for felony wrongful taking of property
Laramie Police Department officers were sent Thursday to the 1600 block of South Second Street for the report of suspicious activity. Subjects were reported to be sleeping in a vehicle and the reporting party was unable to wake them, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, Skyler V. Roff, a 35-year-old Indiana resident, was arrested and charged with felony wrongful taking of property. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer.
Roff’s bond is currently set at $3,500 and he remains incarcerated at the Albany County Detention Center.
Wrongful taking of property is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if the value of the property is $1,000 or more.
Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Jamie Williams, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense.
WEDNESDAY
Jason Orourke, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — subsequent offense.
Robert Barnes, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathan Hollenbeck, 26, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a probation hold.
Mary Cisneros, 51, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Paul Breyfogle, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony interference, interference, breach of peace, underage consumption of alcohol and battery.
THURSDAY
Sandra Stark, 36, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Zachary Fulgham, 37, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Breana Chadwell, 28, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth.
Carl Coons, 45, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Zacari Lundy, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY
Jacob Evans, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Said-Kawon Akim, 33, Canada, was arrested on suspicion of lewd conduct — nudity.
Alexander Raikes, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
12:02 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:11 p.m., 15th and Sorority Row, accident.
12:11 p.m., 200 block of Ivinson, accident.
12:45 p.m., 10 block of Building, possible assault and battery.
2:26 p.m., 1800 block of South 11th, possible identity theft.
3:09 p.m., 500 block of South 24th, animal bite.
3:12 p.m., Snowy Range and Wyoming, theft.
6:25 p.m., Owen and Binford, alleged impaired driver.
7:26 p.m., 1700 block of North 22nd, possible domestic disturbance.
9:06 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, theft.
11:40 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
WEDNESDAY
2:11 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
12:17 p.m., 19th and Grand, accident.
2:49 p.m., Cedar and Lewis, theft.
4:39 p.m., 200 block of South Wister, burglary.
5:37 p.m., 700 block of Canby, possible domestic disturbance.
6:26 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, trespassing.
6:42 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, theft.
11:52 p.m., Cedar and Curtis, alleged impaired driver.
THURSDAY
12:52 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
1:36 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
7:51 a.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, theft.
9:16 a.m., 15th and Reynolds, accident.
9:28 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
10:26 a.m., 1500 block of Rainbow, animal bite.
12:16 p.m., 1000 block of North Frontera, burglary.
1:20 p.m., 2300 block of Garfield, accident.
1:52 p.m., 2500 block of West Jackson, theft.
2:43 p.m., 1600 block of West Polk, possible domestic disturbance.
4:19 p.m., Fourth and Park, accident.
4:38 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, shoplifting.
4:43 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
5:28 p.m., 1000 block of North 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
5:52 p.m., 2500 block of Grand, accident.
7:03 p.m., 45th and Crow, trespassing.
7:20 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense — indecent exposure/lewd conduct.
FRIDAY
1:14 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
3:11 a.m., 1300 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
7:51 a.m., 600 block of North 11th, animal bite.
8:02 a.m., 1400 block of Baker, vandalism.
9:40 a.m., 2100 block of Garfield, theft.
10:32 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Detention Center responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:18 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
WEDNESDAY
11:44 a.m., 4600 block of Oriole, theft.
THURSDAY
6:25 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
10:41 a.m., 10 block of Moose Meadow, theft.
6:03 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.