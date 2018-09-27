Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Jason Gacel, 32, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Gabriel Jacobsen, 46, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of property destruction and was booked on a parole and probation hold.
Darlene Garcia, 52, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Jeremy Godwin, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
Joseph Lopez, 42, Laramie, was sentenced to the Wyoming State Penitentiary.
Heidi Godwin, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) and felony child endangerment.
WEDNESDAY
Justin Bothwell, 31, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:05 a.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, shoplifting.
2:18 p.m., 900 block of North 11th, theft.
2:38 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
10:36 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
9:09 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible tobacco violation (juvenile).
10:07 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
10:31 a.m., 900 block of North Fifth, possible tobacco violation (smoking ordinance).
