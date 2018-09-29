Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Logan Wilson, 22, Wheatland, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Jacob Cossey was arrested on a warrant.
Jamie Honoranto was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Adrian Decoteau was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Roger Stabler was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Michelle Rodriguez, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Noah Norgauer, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
THURSDAY
Terry Hendrix, 55, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Jared Briggs, 41, Idaho, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Tammy Addie, 41, Oregon, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Brandon Nichols, 25, Colorado, was serving a sentence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:34 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
12:28 p.m., 700 block of Flint, animal bite.
1 p.m., 1300 block of North McCue, theft.
3:23 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, hit and run.
5:46 p.m., 2100 block of West Van Buren, possible domestic disturbance.
6:42 p.m., 600 block of South ayes, possible domestic disturbance.
7:31 p.m., 200 block of South 30th, accident.
THURSDAY
7:47 a.m., Colorado and Snowy Range, accident.
11:48 a.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
12:33 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, theft.
1:53 p.m., 1300 block of Ord, theft.
4:54 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, possible identity theft.
6:20 p.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
8:51 p.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
2:32 a.m., 200 block of Ivinson, fight.
8:25 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
8:57 a.m., 30th and Willett, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:03 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
THURSDAY
9:05 a.m., 3000 block of Palmer Canyon, trespassing.
1:58 p.m., 10 block of Wyoming Highway 10, accident.
2:48 p.m., 1300 block of Daily Ridge, theft.
