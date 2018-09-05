Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
Francisco Lazaro, 36, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Griffin Meisters, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance —marijuana.
Angelo Stinger, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Finley Hastings, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Alahjan Banks, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
Frederico Hawley, 18, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance —marijuana.
Jon Barton, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Landon Smith, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and a traffic violation.
Gary Robbins, 55, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, an interlock violation and an open container violation.
Bryon Dycus, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for parole violation.
MONDAY
Robert Ross, 37, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and speeding.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:21 a.m., 1900 block of North Ninth, hit and run.
11:34 a.m., 11th and Grand, theft.
11:42 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
12:10 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
1:37 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
2:17 p.m., 900 block of North 11th, theft.
2:28 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
4:38 p.m., 200 block of North Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
4:45 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, burglary.
5:35 p.m., 1700 block of Snowy Range, theft.
5:53 p.m., 2300 block of West Harrison, possible domestic disturbance.
6:20 p.m., 600 block of North Third, theft.
8:33 p.m., 1600 block of Grand, false identification.
8:58 p.m., 500 block of West Garfield, theft.
9:18 p.m., 100 block of South Adams, fireworks.
10:06 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, burglary.
SATURDAY
1:14 a.m., First and Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
2:05 a.m., 1100 block of Ivinson, alleged impaired driver.
10:43 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
12:37 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, vandalism.
3:20 p.m., near War Memorial Stadium, fight.
5:57 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
7:31 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
SUNDAY
1:19 a.m., Grand and 22nd, alleged impaired driver.
9:05 a.m., 1200 block of West Baker, burglary.
9:55 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
10:11 a.m., 200 block of Garfield, theft.
11:51 a.m., Third and Russell, accident.
11:54 a.m., 200 block of North 30th, accident.
12:17 p.m., 1600 block of South 17th, accident.
3:33 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, trespassing.
3:47 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
4:47 p.m., Third and Russell, possible assault and battery.
5:52 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
8:41 p.m., 2600 block of West Jackson, burglary.
9:30 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
2:50 p.m., 2600 block of Sheridan, dead body found — natural causes.
4:11 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
TUESDAY
9:54 a.m., 900 block of North Fifth, tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
10:19 a.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible child abuse — neglect.
10:45 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:35 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, trespassing.
SATURDAY
12:20 p.m., Vista and Skyline, burglary.
SUNDAY
9:26 a.m., 500 block of Garrett, trespassing.
MONDAY
11:12 a.m., 50 block of Arrowhead, robbery.
8:47 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
TUESDAY
1:49 a.m., Osprey and Gearhart, vandalism.
7:21 a.m., 5300 block of Bill Nye, possible assault and battery.
10:10 a.m., Osprey and Gearhart, vandalism.
