Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Cecil Dumler, 64, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Lucas Medina, 34, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Stephen Yuresko, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Jace Peterson, 34, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
FRIDAY
Tatten Hockley, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
James Rhodes, 35 Seattle, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kimberly Brizuela, 49, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of having no insurance and driving under suspension.
Asa Slingerland, 36, Rock River, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:06 a.m., 900 block of Fetterman, theft.
9:38 a.m., 500 block of Garfield, accident.
9:47 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
12:41 p.m., Eighth and Flint, accident.
1:50 p.m., 4000 block of Little Moon, theft.
10:55 p.m., 1600 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
2:44 a.m., 800 block of South Seventh, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
2:46 p.m., 4800 block of West End, theft.
