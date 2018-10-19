Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Grady McIntosh, 29, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Beau Denison, 27, Utah, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Dale Vernholm, 31, Rock Springs, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Martin Anderton, 32, Washington, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
Walter Talarek, 35, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, interference and a lane use violation.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
12:16 p.m., 2900 block of Grand, shoplifting.
12:24 p.m., 2400 block of Hillside, trespassing.
5:10 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, theft.
5:44 p.m., 1800 block of South 11th, accident.
6:05 p.m., 1100 block of Boulder, accident.
THURSDAY
1 a.m., Cedar and Harney, possible impaired driver.
1:50 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
1:45 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 514, accident.
2:39 p.m., 50 block of Deer Haven, theft.
