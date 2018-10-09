Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
Ricky Smith: 2360 N. Ninth St.
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Craig Sanders, 52, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Elegio Sena, 65, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of perjury.
Deana Wood, 64, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Don Bartlett, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
Dallas Valdez, 51, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
William Madison, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and failure to maintain insurance.
Patrick Kaiser, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SATURDAY
Ratko Spasojevic, 50, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
Aubrea Stewart, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply.
Trey Kraut, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
MONDAY
Dylan Perko, 18, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of theft.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
