Police calls
The Albany County Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:52 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
11:30 a.m., 4400 block of Grays Gable, animal bite.
11:44 a.m., 19th and Harney, accident.
12:48 p.m., 12th and Harney, accident.
1:51 p.m., Fifth and Custer, theft.
1:55 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, fraud/forgery.
2:41 p.m., 1100 block of Grand, animal bite.
4:05 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:12 p.m., Interstate 80 and Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
11:37 p.m., 300 block of South 17th, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
12:34 a.m., Third and Ivinson, possible impaired driver.
1:48 a.m., 700 block of Russell, possible domestic disturbance.
7:30 a.m., 2800 block of South Third, accident.
7:44 a.m., Fifth and Canby, theft.
6:55 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
12:27 a.m., 2000 block of Grand, accident.
12:20 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
1:29 p.m., 900 block of North Fifth, theft.
3:06 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, vandalism.
5:20 p.m., 1900 block of West Franklin, hit and run.
6:25 p.m., 2500 block of Grand, accident.
9:32 p.m., 1900 block of Reynolds, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
3:52 a.m., Third and Interstate 80, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:46 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:17 a.m., U.S. Highway 30 and Wyoming Highway 13, trespassing.
3:10 p.m., 50 block of Warrens Ranch, trespassing.
SATURDAY
11:08 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
