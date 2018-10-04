On the Record: Oct. 4

Albany County
Detention Center
TUESDAY
Christina Macias, 31, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Chea Kimble, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Armando Ramirez, 40, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation hold.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
10:34 a.m., 50 block of South Corthell, theft.
10:51 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation.
11:12 a.m., 300 block of Baker, theft.
11:22 a.m., 1800 block of Ord, accident.
11:27 a.m., 1200 block of Baker, accident.
12:21 p.m., Ninth and Flint, accident.
2:07 p.m., 900 block of North Third, trespassing.
5:55 p.m., 900 block of Reynolds, possible domestic disturbance.
6:34 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
WEDNESDAY
7:06 a.m., 2600 block of West Monroe, computer crimes.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
3:30 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, theft.
3:45 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, theft.
8:18 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:47 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:57 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
