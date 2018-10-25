Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Breanna Dauzat, 27, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Ronnie Dauzat, 44, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Christopher Mauk, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of use of a controlled substance and a parole and probation hold.
Rodney Pierce, 41, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:40 a.m., 17th and Grand, hit and run.
9:15 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, burglary.
11:57 a.m., 2000 block of Binford, vandalism.
12:03 p.m., 2300 block of West Harrison, possible domestic disturbance.
12:06 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
1:32 p.m., 1200 block of Flint, theft.
1:45 p.m., 30 block of Building, animal bite.
4:31 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, possible domestic disturbance.
7:13 p.m., 4100 block of Cliff, animal bite.
WEDNESDAY
4:58 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
8:32 a.m., 5100 block of Chaparral, trespassing.
1:07 p.m., 300 block of North Hayes, possible child abuse (neglect).
5:30 p.m., 2700 block of Riverside, trespassing.
9:42 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.