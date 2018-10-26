Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Darlene Garcia, 52, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Jerry Romero, 42, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a U.S. Marshall hold.
Gary Taylor, 45, Rawlins, was transferred into the jail.
Kimberly Brizuela, 49, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
9:04 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible child abuse (neglect).
10:30 a.m., 24th and Grand, accident.
10:50 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (smoking ordinance).
11:19 a.m., 2000 block of Grand, trespassing.
1:58 p.m., 2300 block of South Eighth, theft.
2:09 p.m., 11th and Grand, accident.
2:15 p.m., 2800 block of Garfield, accident.
2:51 p.m., 500 block of Mitchell, animal bite.
3:15 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
3:22 p.m., 900 block of North 30th, accident.
4:28 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
5:19 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
7:52 p.m., 17th and Palmer, accident.
Sheriff's calls
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
7:56 p.m., 4400 block of Fort Sanders, unauthorized use of vehicle.
