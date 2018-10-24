Laramie woman arrested for felony DUI
Laramie Police Department officers were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a possible hit and run. One of the officers realized the suspect vehicle description matched a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report put out by the Wyoming Highway Patrol about 30 minutes prior.
The officers located the vehicle, conducted an investigation and arrested 68-year-old Laramie resident Sandra Voelker for felony DWUI. Bond has not been set yet for Voelker, and she remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
A fourth or subsequent conviction of DWUI within 10 years is a felony punishable by up to $10,000, imprisonment for up to seven years or both.
Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Steven Puryear, 43, Laramie, was arrested on two out-of-state warrants.
Victoria Claiborne, 43, California, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Sandra Voelker, 68, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense).
William Combs, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of having no valid driver’s license and receiving stolen property.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
9:30 a.m., 1900 block of Harney, theft.
9:35 a.m., 2100 block of Binford, vandalism.
10:07 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
10:10 a.m., 200 block of South Second, trespassing.
1:47 p.m., 1200 block of North 17th, burglary.
2:28 p.m., 900 block of North McCue, possible impaired driver.
2:30 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, hit and run.
2:49 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:51 p.m., 2300 block of Sheridan, vandalism.
3:35 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, hit and run.
3:38 p.m., 1100 block of Evans, theft.
3:48 p.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, vandalism.
4:50 p.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
5:52 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, accident.
5:56 p.m., Laramie area, possible incest/child molesting.
6:35 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
6:44 p.m., 700 block of Garfield, unauthorized use of vehicle.
TUESDAY
12:20 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
1:35 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
9:02 a.m., 4200 block of Grassy Hollow, theft.
9:33 a.m., 2900 block of Fort Sanders, theft.
12:25 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (cocaine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.