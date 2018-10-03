Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Jamie Williams, 24, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Kenneth Degler, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from District Court.
Drew Young, 26, Colorado, was serving a sentence.
Kristie Johnson, 49, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant from Laramie County.
Jessi Olson, 22, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant from Circuit Court.
SATURDAY
Jacee Shultz, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lorinda O’Hashi, 63, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kelvin Kinyatta, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
Neftali Solis, 18, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol, criminal entry and reckless endangering.
Colby Rodriguez, 18, Laramie, underage consumption of alcohol and criminal entry.
Peter Guernsey, 35, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Tyler Waufle, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a traffic violation.
Jerry Armijo, 56, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Elizabeth Quigley, 20, New Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol and interference.
Laramie Ringolsby, 38, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, not having a valid driver’s license, a traffic violation and child endangering.
SUNDAY
Jacade Nygren, 24, Sheridan, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Russel Johnson, 18, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol, being in a bar when younger than 21 and falsifying identification.
Eli Zielke, 18, Saratoga, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Marion Martinez, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
Alec Martinez, 20, Newcastle, was serving a sentence.
Ryan Wicklander, 33, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Buff Bockus, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of simple assault.
Angelo Flores, 26, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
TUESDAY
Josue Montalvo-Hernandez, 25, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and a hit and run.
Christopher Schuchard, 33, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (third offense).
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
1:11 p.m., 100 block of South Johnson, theft.
1:50 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
8:39 p.m., 1900 block of Garfield, possible impaired driver.
11:06 p.m., First and Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
1:42 a.m., 4000 block of Grays Gable, possible impaired driver.
1:42 a.m., Ninth and Reynolds, possible impaired driver.
2:33 a.m., 2600 block of Grand, fight.
3:05 a.m., 500 block of South Fillmore, reckless endangerment.
3:10 a.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
11:14 a.m., 1800 block of Beaufort, theft.
11:43 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
12:12 p.m., 600 block of South Fifth, theft.
12:14 p.m., 2700 block of Cottonwood, dead body found (natural causes).
12:56 p.m., 700 block of Renshaw, trespassing.
1 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:48 p.m., Snowy Range and Flint, accident.
3:32 p.m., 2300 block of Garfield, vandalism.
3:53 p.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
4:57 p.m., 22nd and Garfield, accident.
6:23 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
7:52 p.m., 2300 block of Garfield, vandalism.
8:13 p.m., 200 block of South Wister, resisting arrest.
8:18 p.m., 1900 block of Snowy Range, accident.
8:42 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:54 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, accident.
9:27 p.m., Grand and 22nd, theft.
9:41 p.m., 1600 block of Pierson, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
2:04 a.m., 3500 block of South Third, possible impaired driver.
2:55 a.m., 800 block of North Third, fight.
7:24 a.m., 400 block of North Fifth, vandalism.
7:39 a.m., 300 block of North Fifth, vandalism.
11:31 a.m., 2300 block of Garfield, vandalism.
1:51 p.m., 500 block of Spring Creek, animal bite.
2:09 p.m., 15th and Spring Creek, vandalism.
2:33 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
2:51 p.m., 200 block of South 30th, accident.
2:57 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, accident.
5 p.m., 2400 block of West Jackson, trespassing.
5:21 p.m., 15th and Spring Creek, accident.
5:26 p.m., 2100 block of Binford possible domestic disturbance.
7:26 p.m., Third and Ivinson, hit and run.
11:23 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
MONDAY
10:07 a.m., 2100 block of North Ninth, theft.
10:15 a.m., Ninth and Mitchell, accident.
10:44 a.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
12:43 p.m., 900 block of Sheridan, accident.
1:32 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
3:30 p.m., 400 block of South 26th, theft.
11:02 p.m., 400 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY
12:49 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
6:09 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
6:39 p.m., 800 block of Harris Park, fight.
SUNDAY
12:16 a.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
8:04 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
8:48 a.m., 1300 block of Daily Ridge, vandalism.
10:33 a.m., 2700 block of Fort Sanders, theft.
8:40 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:44 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
