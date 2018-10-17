Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
Michael K. Peterson: 1856 Harrison St., Space C3
Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Daniel Piper, 61, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), careless driving and requiring a muffler.
Kaden Stenlund, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
Derek Wickless, 29, Broomfield, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation and lane use.
MONDAY
Shawn Ahern, 27, Oregon, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving under suspension.
TUESDAY
Christina Reyes, 37, Saratoga, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
10:25 a.m., 700 block of Renshaw, theft.
3:32 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, accident.
10:04 p.m., 200 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
1:20 p.m., 2600 block of Grand, theft.
8:21 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner, possible domestic disturbance.
10:20 p.m., 3000 block of Grand, vandalism.
SUNDAY
12:25 a.m., Third and Grand, hit and run.
9:52 a.m., 1700 block of North Banner, hit and run.
10:07 a.m., 5100 block of Morgan, burglary.
12:49 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
4:23 p.m., Third and Curtis, accident.
5:57 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
MONDAY
8:23 a.m., 1200 block of Baker, accident.
10:12 a.m., 500 block of Ord, vandalism.
10:26 a.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
10:36 a.m., 3100 block of Grand, theft.
11:17 a.m., 1400 block of Fetterman, animal bite.
12:47 p.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, possible domestic disturbance.
2:19 p.m., 1300 block of North Sixth, theft.
5:31 p.m., Third and Harney, accident.
TUESDAY
7:53 a.m., 1900 block of Reynolds, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
1:52 p.m., 10 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
SUNDAY
8:12 a.m., 300 block of U.S. Highway 30, accident.
MONDAY
9:40 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
10:49 p.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
