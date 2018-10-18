Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Matthew Paulie, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
10:50 a.m., 1000 block of Custer, burglary.
11:21 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
12:57 p.m., 200 block of South Second, trespassing.
1:24 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, shoplifting.
2:15 p.m., 900 block of North Third, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:17 p.m., Ninth and University, animal bite.
3:02 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
4:31 p.m., 2300 block of Garfield, accident.
9:45 p.m., 1800 block of South 10th, hit and run.
WEDNESDAY
6:20 a.m., 900 block of Snowy Range, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
9:45 a.m., 4200 block of Candlestick, theft.
2:49 p.m., 3400 block of Fort Buford, theft.
8:12 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
