Laramie man arrested for strangulation of a household member
A Laramie Police Department officer on routine patrol stopped a very slow-moving vehicle at about 1:29 a.m. Friday on the Snowy Range Road Bridge. The officer learned the passenger in the vehicle was recently involved in a domestic violence situation and was driving slowly looking for some of her property, according to an LPD news release.
The officer’s investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of Mario A. Morones, a 21-year-old Laramie resident, for strangulation of a household member. Morones’ bond was set at $2,000 and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Brittany Taylor, 20, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Tres Steinhoff, 38, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Zacari Lundy, 21, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Laine Jackson, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
FRIDAY
Mario Morones, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and strangulation.
Wilson MacDonald, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
1:33 p.m., 2500 block of Willett, theft.
10:26 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
FRIDAY
1:16 a.m., Cedar and Clark, possible impaired driver.
1:29 a.m., 200 block of Snowy Range Road, possible domestic disturbance.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
11:28 p.m., McCue and Curtis, accident.
