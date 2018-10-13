Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
—
Beau Lefferdink: 2467 Riverside Drive
Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Emily Berry, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense), possession of a controlled substance, having no interlock device, eluding, driving under suspension, an open container violation and careless driving.
FRIDAY
Lucas Perez, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
JD Fear, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Ashley Mendoza, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
9:46 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, hit and run.
10:09 a.m., 16th and Garfield, accident.
10:14 a.m., 300 block of North Third, burglary.
11:51 a.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
11:58 a.m., 21st and Garfield, accident.
1:33 p.m., 10 block of Forest Service Road 712da, explosives (noncriminal).
1:43 p.m., 100 block of Grand, accident.
3:09 p.m., 1900 block of Grand, accident.
4:47 p.m., 700 block of North 22nd, accident.
8:21 p.m., 1600 block of Snowy Range, accident.
9:14 p.m., 100 block of North Hayes, possible impaired driver.
FRIDAY
1:41 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:01 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
3:10 a.m., 500 block of South 10th, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
4:04 p.m., 4700 block of Skyline, animal bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.