On the Record
Buy Now

Albany County Detention Center

WEDNESDAY

Brandt Candelaria, 34, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.

Dakota Lopez, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Dennis Posey, 31, Fort Washakie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, speeding, having no insurance and defrauding a drug or alcohol test.

Senon Estavillo, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.

Police calls

The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:

WEDNESDAY

10:57 a.m., Eight and Grand, accident.

12:12 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, possible assault and battery.

3:21 p.m., 4200 block of Comanche, theft (mail tampering).

4:52 p.m., 1900 block of Alsop, vandalism.

5:23 p.m., Seventh and Russell, accident.

8:33 p.m., 500 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.

Sheriff’s calls

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:

WEDNESDAY

11:26 a.m., 5200 block of Chaparral, theft.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.