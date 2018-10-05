Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Brandt Candelaria, 34, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay fines.
Dakota Lopez, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dennis Posey, 31, Fort Washakie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, speeding, having no insurance and defrauding a drug or alcohol test.
Senon Estavillo, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor's note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
10:57 a.m., Eight and Grand, accident.
12:12 p.m., 1700 block of North McCue, possible assault and battery.
3:21 p.m., 4200 block of Comanche, theft (mail tampering).
4:52 p.m., 1900 block of Alsop, vandalism.
5:23 p.m., Seventh and Russell, accident.
8:33 p.m., 500 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
WEDNESDAY
11:26 a.m., 5200 block of Chaparral, theft.
