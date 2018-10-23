Animal Control looking for dog involved in bite
A jogger was running eastbound at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of 22nd Street and Rainbow Avenue. He passed a male approximately 5’10” tall wearing flannel pajama-type attire and glasses with dark, medium length hair and some facial hair. The pajamaed male was out in the street trying to catch a grey- or tan-colored bully breed-type dog, possibly wearing an orange or red collar.
As the jogger passed, the dog took up chase, following the jogger for approximately two blocks, before biting the jogger on the left calf, breaking the skin. The dog then returned westbound.
Locating the dog in question is important for rabies monitoring purposes, according to a news release.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this dog or the owner is asked to call the Animal Control Unit at 721-5385 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 721-2526.
Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Amanda Matthews, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
David Mansfield, 40, Rock Springs, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Anthony Shingleton, 51, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
Richard Boisvert, 33, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Colton Christie, 18, Powell, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Mike Flanigan, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Reed Perry, 24, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
Megan Dunseith, 26, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
Chloe Heer, 22, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, an open container violation and a protection order violation.
Valentin Romero, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Marissa Harmon, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and following too close.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
9:04 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, fight.
9:51 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, burglary.
2:36 p.m., 1000 block of North Frontera, trespassing.
7:23 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
12:11 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible false identification.
1:08 a.m., Eighth and Grand, possible impaired driver.
1:16 a.m., 500 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
1:44 a.m., 300 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
2:25 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
8:47 a.m., 2300 block of Grand, accident.
9:59 a.m., 600 block of Garfield, accident.
11:44 a.m., 900 block of Gibbon, vandalism.
12:22 p.m., 600 block of Grand, shoplifting.
1:40 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, theft.
2:38 p.m., Third and University, accident.
2:57 p.m., 800 block of North Eighth, theft.
3:57 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, fight.
4:17 p.m., 17th and Garfield, accident.
5:49 p.m., 300 block of South First, hit and run.
7:44 p.m., 600 block of North 11th, animal bite.
9:38 p.m., 700 block of South Seventh, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
12:29 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
1:15 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
1:35 a.m., 1900 block of Grand, theft.
10:04 a.m., 2800 block of Garfield, animal bite.
12:22 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, theft.
12:49 p.m., 700 block of Canby, accident.
4:12 p.m., 2000 block of Thornburgh, burglary.
6:13 p.m., 1500 block of Grand, possible impaired driver.
MONDAY
7:30 a.m., 19th and Reynolds, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:29 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:51 p.m., 10 block of Pahlow, accident.
11:37 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, accident.
SATURDAY
6:47 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:27 p.m., 60 block of Dutton Creek, theft.
SUNDAY
10:59 p.m., 900 block of Roger Canyon, trespassing.
