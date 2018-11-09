WHP issues Endangered Person Advisory
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is issuing an Endangered Person Advisory on behalf of the Rock Springs Police Department.
Milton Beck, 86, was last seen leaving on foot at 1:30 a.m. Friday from the Deer Trails Assisted Living in Rock Springs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black suspenders, a blue plaid shirt and no jacket in sub-zero temperatures. He has a history of dementia and Alzheimers and is diabetic. There is no known direction of travel at this time. Call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-875-1400.
Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Tristany Laramendy, 24, Bar Nunn, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Anna Martinez, 29, Arkansas, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Anthony Roy, 35, Casper, was arrested on a District Court warrant.
George James, 60, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and open container violation and speeding.
Kendal Wall, 23, Rawlins, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Chea Kimble, 40, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
THURSDAY
Kahnor Hite, 23, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
William Moss, 23, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and speeding.
FRIDAY
Thomas Massey, 28, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
James Jones, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
Cassandra Scott, 26, Laramie, was arrested on a Municipal Court warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
10:35 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, theft.
11:15 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
11:51 a.m., 600 block of South Second, fight.
4:59 p.m., 700 block of North 10th, theft.
5:06 p.m., 700 block of South Third, accident.
5:53 p.m., Bill Nye and Boulder, accident.
7:08 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
11:23 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (other).
FRIDAY
7:52 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
1:36 p.m., 70 block of Rainbow Valley Lodge, possible identity theft.
3:35 p.m., 80 block of North Fork, theft.
4:19 p.m., 2000 block of Skyline, vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.