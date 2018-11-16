Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
8:28 a.m., 100 block of South Fifth, burglary.
8:32 a.m., 700 block of Downey, vandalism.
1:08 p.m., Third and University, accidnet.
1:41 p.m., 30th and Grand, accident.
4:45 p.m., 17th and Barratt, accident.
5:15 p.m., Ninth and Beaufort, accident.
6:03 p.m., 1500 block of North Fifth, trespassing.
11:26 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
7:27 a.m., Seventh and Grand, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11 a.m., 6000 block of South View, possible child abuse (neglect).
3:49 p.m., 600 block of South Corthell, vandalism.
THURSDAY
6:31 a.m., 10 block of Fox Creek, explosives (non-criminal).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.