Laramie man charged with aggravated assault, strangulation of household member,
interference with 911 call
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of North McCue Street for the report of a possible domestic disturbance.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, Gerald W. Burkett, a 30-year-old Laramie resident, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation of a household member and interference with a 911 call. Burkett’s bond has not been set yet on the felony charges, and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Aggravated assault and battery is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Interference with a 911 call is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to $750 or both.
Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Dustin Sanchez, 32, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Seth Crumley, 18, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Seth Crumley, 18, Laramie, was serving a sentence.

Cristi Wylie, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of resisting and was serving a sentence.
Cristi Wylie, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of resisting and was serving a sentence.
FRIDAY
Gabriel Walls, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
2:23 p.m., 26th and Spring Creek, theft.
3:02 p.m., Fillmore and Jefferson, accident.
5:19 p.m., 1400 block of Garfield, accident.
10:33 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (other).
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
2:07 p.m., 700 block of Bear Creek, burglary.
4:27 p.m., North 1 St and D Av, trespassing.
