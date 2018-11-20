Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:04 a.m., 1000 block of North 15th, accident.
10:32 a.m., 3100 block of Grand, theft.
10:57 a.m., 100 block of North Taylor, burglary.
11:18 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
12:04 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, vandalism.
12:04 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (juvenile).
7:28 p.m., 2000 block of West Jefferson, possible domestic disturbance.
9:58 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (other).
SATURDAY
12:19 a.m., 800 block of South 15th, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
12:27 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
1:25 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
1:53 a.m., Snowy Range and Cedar, possible impaired driver.
2:07 a.m., Fifth and Sheridan, theft.
10:20 a.m., 1500 block of Palmer, theft.
11:54 a.m., 1100 block of South Third, hit and run.
1:46 p.m., 1900 block of Custer, theft.
1:58 p.m., Seventh and Harney, accident.
2:01 p.m., 200 block of Grand, possible assault and battery.
2:11 p.m., near War Memorial Stadium, possible explosives (non-criminal).
4:32 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
5:06 p.m., 1900 block of Garfield, accident.
5:22 p.m., 900 block of Reynolds, hit and run.
6:51 p.m., 1000 block of Sanders, dead body found (natural causes).
9:16 p.m., 1000 block of Alta Vista, possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY
12:34 a.m., 1600 block of West Polk, possible domestic disturbance.
5:10 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, hit and run.
8:59 a.m., Sixth and Park, theft.
9:01 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, accident.
11:19 a.m., 200 block of South First, possible identity theft.
11:21 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (other).
3:14 p.m., 2500 block of West Jefferson, accident.
6:22 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
7:29 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
8:57 p.m., 700 block of Beaufort, possible domestic disturbance.
10:35 p.m., 100 block of North Buchanan, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
MONDAY
12:48 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
