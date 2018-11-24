Albany County Detention Center
THURSDAY
Malisa Shandy, 55, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and introduction.
David Mahan, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Trystan Waldhart, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of having no insurance.
FRIDAY
Kaitlin Roberts, 28, Gillette, was arrested on a warrant.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, there were 17 fines issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Tony C. Brown, 26, Cheyenne, was fined $275 for trespassing.
Colton B. Christie, 18, Lovell, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Bailey R. Thomas, 34, Laramie, was fined $785 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Traylin T. Bruegger, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph C. Tietjen, 33, Laramie, was fined $375 for a hit and run (occupied vehicle).
Gaston L. Osterland, 20, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
James T. Rhodes, 35, Seattle, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Kristen L. Newbury, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Michael T. Shafer, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Spencer M. Todd, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ballie Rose Gallagher, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ryan J. Radwan, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sierra M. Flores, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sara N. Gebicki, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jack P. Bennett, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Owen B. Arkin, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Connor Joseph Bulliet, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cooper Skoric, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Brady A. Wirth, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Heather S. Bronston, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Hannah W. Rhymes, 23, Laramie, was fined $237 for furnishing alcohol to underage people.
Ryley J. McConn, 21, Laramie, was fined $435 allowing minors to drink in a dwelling.
Jonathan L. Hager, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Kahleigh Williams, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
