SUNDAY
Michael Pettway, 26, New York, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (third offense) and speeding.
MONDAY
Emmanuel Buck, 29, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and possession of a controlled substance.
TUESDAY
James Perkins, 55, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Jorge Perez, 27, Illinois, was arrested in suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
8:26 a.m., Seventh and Reynolds, accident.
11:40 a.m., 1100 block of Boulder, accident.
11:57 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, tobacco violation (juvenile).
12:31 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
1:42 p.m., 900 block of North Third, possible domestic disturbance.
3:27 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
5:22 p.m., Seventh and Harney, accident.
6:07 p.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
7:15 p.m., 1200 block of Mitchell, possible impaired driver.
11:52 p.m., Cedar and Harney, possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
1:25 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
1:28 a.m., Third and Fetterman, possible impaired driver.
10:53 a.m., 2500 block of Knadler, vandalism.
9:08 p.m., 1000 block of Hancock, possible domestic disturbance.
11:29 p.m., 200 block of Grand, open container violation.
SUNDAY
1:43 a.m., 200 block of Grand, open container violation.
5:04 a.m., 900 block of South Third, fight.
7:56 a.m., 1300 block of North 27th, burglary.
11:45 a.m., 200 block of South Second, theft.
1:02 p.m., 2500 block of Riverside, hit and run.
4:28 p.m., 2300 block of North Ninth, theft.
5:42 p.m., 3500 block of South Third, accident.
7:50 p.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
8:47 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
11:25 p.m., Third and Fetterman, possible impaired driver.
MONDAY
7:14 a.m., Pierce and Snowy Range, accident.
7:48 a.m., Colorado and Jefferson, accident.
8:10 a.m., 2900 block of Reynolds, accident.
9:02 a.m., 200 block of North Fourth, accident.
11:54 a.m., 500 block of North Third, accident.
12:29 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, hit and run.
12:57 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, theft.
3:40 p.m., 200 block of Clark, hit and run.
5:03 p.m., 300 block of South Second, theft.
7:18 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:49 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, possible fraud.
TUESDAY
4:53 a.m., Interstate and Snowy Range, possible impaired driver.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
2:16 p.m., 30 block of Marshall, theft.
9:50 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
8:09 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SUNDAY
11:37 a.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
11:09 a.m., 400 block of Jonathon Quarry Haul, theft.
12:29 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
2:43 p.m., 100 block of Chimney Lamp, vandalism.
