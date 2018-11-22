Albany County Detention Center
MONDAY
Crystal Frohn, 26, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and speeding.
TUESDAY
Andrea Kelly, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Mitchell Dameron, 23, Gillette, was booked into the jail on a U.S. Marshall hold.
Cynthia Ortega, 24, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
Deni Boersma, 30, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, careless driving and having no insurance.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls
TUESDAY
9:36 a.m., 2000 block of Binford, hit and run.
9:42 a.m., 1200 block of North 15th, theft.
11:34 a.m., Adams and Snowy Range, accident.
11:36 a.m., 2000 block of Sheridan, accident.
12:30 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
3:23 p.m., Third and Ivinson, accident.
4:38 p.m., Ninth and Lewis, possible impaired driver.
5:40 p.m., 13th and Grand, accident.
7:05 p.m., 3400 block of Grand, accident.
7:33 p.m., 15th and Bradley, accident.
8:48 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
