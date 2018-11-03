Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Spencer Boyce, 25, Otto, was arrested on a warrant.
Giovanny Sako, 29, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Goosman, 22, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Alec Arnold, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Slade Becker, 19, Riverton, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol, falsifying identification, urinating in public and public intoxication.
THURSDAY
Gerald Noble, 58, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a hit and run.
Dylan Jackman, 25, Colorado, was booked into the jail on a courtesy hold.
Steven Vasa, 39, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and speeding.
Joshua Morris, 30, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, open container violation and speeding.
Ali Neill, 38, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Emily Byrd, 18, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of minor in possession.
FRIDAY
Reyel Simmons, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and driving under suspension.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
OCT. 26
3:06 p.m., 700 block of South Third, vandalism.
7:39 p.m., 500 block of General Brees, accident (aircraft).
8:41 p.m., 400 block of Steele, possible impaired driver.
11:48 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
SATURDAY
12:12 a.m., 200 block of Grand, vandalism.
11:32 a.m., 400 block of Boswell, burglary.
11:43 a.m., 200 block of Grand, theft.
5:26 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
5:41 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
11:22 p.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
SUNDAY
12:08 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
1:24 a.m., Third and Grand, possible impaired driver.
8:40 a.m., 200 block of South 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
12:31 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
1:56 p.m., 700 block of North Third, possible impaired driver.
2:47 p.m., 400 block of South 1-th, animal bite.
2:56 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible assault and battery.
4:57 p.m., 4200 block of Cliff, vandalism.
7:20 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, theft.
7:31 p.m., 3700 block of Grand, accident.
10:06 p.m., 900 block of North 10th, possible domestic disturbance.
10:54 p.m., 1000 block of Hancock, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
Midnight, Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
5:56 a.m., 500 block of North 22nd, accident.
8:28 a.m., Fourth and Russell, accident.
10:19 a.m., 100 block of South Eighth, possible domestic disturbance.
10:29 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (paraphernalia).
10:47 a.m., 100 block of South Eighth, possible domestic disturbance.
3:57 p.m., 1600 block of Boulder, accident.
4:16 p.m., 20th and Grand, possible domestic disturbance.
4:45 p.m., 1100 block of Sheridan, vandalism.
5:22 p.m., Seventh and Lyons, vandalism.
6:16 p.m., 800 block of North 15th, burglary.
6:30 p.m., Second and Custer, hit and run.
7:51 p.m., 2000 block of West Polk, theft.
TUESDAY
5:58 a.m., Interstate 80 and Snowy Range Road, accident.
3:34 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, theft.
3:53 p.m., Laramie area, possible sexual assault.
4:09 p.m., 2500 block of West Harrison, burglary.
9:05 p.m., 1000 block of North 18th, possible domestic disturbance.
9:55 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
4:37 a.m., Soldier Springs and Skyline, accident.
10:56 a.m., Ninth and Lewis, accident.
10:59 a.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
11:34 a.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
12:04 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
12:41 p.m., 600 block of Plaza, animal bite.
1:26 p.m., 300 block of 21st, shoplifting.
1:50 p.m., Student Health Building, animal bite.
2:34 p.m., 1300 block of Whitman, possible mail tampering.
3:51 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
4:40 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
THURSDAY
6:55 a.m., Grand and Sherman Hill, accident.
12:16 p.m., 1800 block of Sheridan, vandalism.
12:20 p.m., 1300 block of Arnold, accident.
5:37 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
5:50 p.m., 300 block of South Corthell, dead body found (natural causes).
6:23 p.m., 900 block of Garfield, animal bite.
7:23 p.m., 1100 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
7:54 p.m., 100 block of North Taylor, possible domestic disturbance.
8:02 p.m., 1100 block of North McCue, animal bite.
9:07 p.m,. 3700 block of Grand, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
FRIDAY
1:20 a.m., Cedar and University, possible impaired driver.
7:42 a.m., 900 block of South Eighth, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
7:24 p.m., 500 block of Wyoming Highway 230, vandalism.
SUNDAY
6:45 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
MONDAY
10:35 a.m., 50 block of Warrens Ranch, theft.
11:52 a.m., 10 block of Sand Creek, trespassing.
8:42 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
9:29 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
TUESDAY
1:52 p.m., 10 block of Jack rabbit, possible identity theft.
WEDNESDAY
10:03 a.m., 10 block of Harmony, accident.
THURSDAY
11:11 a.m., 400 block of U.S. Highway 287, possible impaired driver.
Municipal Court
Cooper B. Perryman, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cassidy B. Hixon, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Anna B. Lopez, 20 at the time of the offense, Worland, was fined $285 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $135 for speeding in a school zone.
Kimberly L. Jones, 56, Wellington, Colorado, was fined $355 for speeding in a school zone.
Robert D. Wiginton, 27, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Tony O. Roybal, 45, Lakewood, Colorado, was fined $775 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Martin A. Gutierrez Lopez, 41, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license, $285 for failure to maintain insurance and speeding in a school zone.
Luis E. Salinas, 26, Laramie, was fined $335 for fighting.
Omar Almane, 22, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Timothy R. Nichols, 55, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct (language) and $275 for trespassing.
Elizabeth B. Quigley, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Mikayla Castillon, 19, Laramie, was fined $275 for passing a stopped school bus.
Kaden B. Stenlund, 25, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Joshua Porter, 47, Laramie, was fined $335 for assault and battery.
Mary K. Fox, 34, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Halston F. Meeker, 27, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Amber R. Ferguson, 35, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Hannah M. Dunn, 27, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding in a school zone.
Tyson L. Drew, 37, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Anna G. Wiebe, 20, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was fined $139 for speeding.
Paul G. Montes, 66, Seattle, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Ruby J. Sanchez, 66, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Takashi Iwasaki, 36, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Rhiannon M. Parsons, 41, Gillette, was fined $260 for speeding in a school zone.
Jamie R. Crait, 43, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Cassidy L. Biggs 34, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Britta A. Stretch, 21, Laramie, was fined $152 for speeding.
Diana J. Kocornik, 58, Laramie, was fined 4155 for speeding in a school zone.
Ashley C. Mendoza, 28, Laramie, was fined $785, with a sentence of 120 days in jail (119 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Oct. 12.
Andrew D. Anderson, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Austin T. Barabas, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Brett G. Norvelle, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Colter J. Barton, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ashton M. Rogers, 26, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
James M. Hitchcock Jr., 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $535 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Amos K. Bowen, 27, Laramie, was fined $275 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Sharif Nichol Portillo, 28, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Tiffany N. Kyviakidis, 22, Laramie, was fined $535 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Amanda Lewton, 20, Laramie, was fined $435 for being in a bar when younger than 21 and $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Michael A. Smith, 23, Laramie, was fined $435 for assault and battery.
