Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Deena Solaas, 41, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of interference and possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle Colman, 32, Denver, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and a traffic violation.
SATURDAY
Cade Clements, 19, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Carlos Mendez, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and an open container violation.
George Garner, 64, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SUNDAY
Kaycee Greer, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting.
Steven Chasteen, 44, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Nicholas Susco, 38, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and two traffic violations.
Danika Gillespie, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Perrin Wilson, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
MONDAY
Mary Cisneros, 51, Laramie, was books into the court on a drug sanction.
Ashley Goosman, 22, Laramie, was books into the court on a drug sanction.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY
8:56 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder, theft.
11:58 a.m., Grand and 22nd, accident.
12:50 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, tobacco violation (juvenile).
4:18 p.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible assault and battery.
5:11 p.m., Third and Grand, accident.
5:43 p.m., 2000 block of Binford, theft.
6:11 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
7:58 p.m., 3100 block of Grand, accident.
9:02 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession (marijuana).
