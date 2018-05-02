Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Charles Dixon, 56, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
SATURDAY
Clif Bozeman, 47, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense, two counts of hit and run and an open container violation.
JD Romza, 53, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding.
SUNDAY
Wendy Best, 42, Rock Springs, was arrested on a warrant.
MONDAY
Paul Salveson, 24, Laramie, was arrested on two warrants.
Mark Crabtree, 47, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel Donovan, 27, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and criminal entry.
Danny Caudill, 47, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and child endangerment.
Jeremy Shill, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of burglary tools.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
2:37 p.m., Third and Garfield, theft.
5:20 p.m., 17th and Grand, accident.
SATURDAY
12:05 a.m., 1200 block of West Lyons, fight.
11:12 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, hit and run.
3:!7 p.m., 800 block of Reynolds, accident.
3:20 p.m., 400 block of Russell, hit and run.
7:20 p.m., 2100 block of Spring Creek, hit and run.
9:10 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, theft.
SUNDAY
2:29 a.m., 400 block of South Third, hit and run.
10:36 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — paraphernalia.
11:29 a.m., 2300 block of West Harrison, animal bite.
2:05 p.m., 3900 block of Beech, animal bite.
6:54 p.m., 600 block of South Hayes, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
7:09 a.m., First and Custer, accident.
8:28 a.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, fight.
1:01 p.m., 700 block of Garfield, possible assault and battery.
2:32 p.m., 4400 block of Cheyenne, possible child abuse.
9:07 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, theft.
TUESDAY
7:54 a.m., 3000 block of Grand, accident.
8:22 a.m., 1700 block of South Third, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY
11 a.m., 10 block of Rogers Canyon, accident.
6:09 p.m., 10 block of Rogers Canyon, alleged impaired driver.
12:20 p.m., 10 block of Rogers Canyon, littering.
3:11 p.m., 4900 block of North Third, vandalism.
5:19 p.m., 30 block of Arther Fork, hit and run.
MONDAY
1:18 p.m., 4700 block of North Third, theft.
