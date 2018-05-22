Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Ronald Christiansen, 58, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Circuit Court for failure to pay fines.
Logan Strayer, 19, Laramie, was in the jail on a District Court sentence.
Darin Gaffield, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance — liquid, possession of a controlled substance — meth and possession of a controlled substance — marijuana.
Tessa Bean, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
James Melton, 39, Oklahoma, was in the jail on a courtesy hold.
Valentin Romero, 37, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court for failure to comply.
Matthew Clark, 20, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Cecil Dumler, 64, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense, an interlock violation and failure to maintain a lane.
THURSDAY
Kyrie Barton, 30, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Steve Maggard, 47, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
Elisa Mason, 46, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
FRIDAY
Marshall Matson, 36, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Ashleigh Weibel, 24, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Desmond Vasquez, 32, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
SATURDAY
Dennis Bourdeau, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension, having no insurance and having expired registration.
Ryan Madsen, 42, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Kelsey Goodwin, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
SUNDAY
Christopher Holowczenko, 26, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
2:46 p.m., 1500 block of North Fifth, trespassing.
3:27 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
6:27 p.m., Snowy Range and Cedar, vandalism.
7:55 p.m., Interstate 80 and Curtis, accident.
7:56 p.m., 500 block of North Pine, possible domestic disturbance.
9:05 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
THURSDAY
8:35 a.m., Fourth and Grand, trespassing.
10:03 a.m., 800 block of Clark, burglary.
10:32 a.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, vandalism.
10:46 a.m., 900 block of Boulder, trespassing.
12:39 p.m., 800 block of North Third, animal bite.
2:22 p.m., 1200 block of Russell, hit and run.
7:31 p.m., 2200 block of Grand, hit and run.
8:35 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, hit and run.
FRIDAY
2:25 a.m., Fifth and Gibbon, alleged impaired driver.
8:46 a.m., 2700 block of Grand, trespassing.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:24 a.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
1:29 p.m., 50 block of Kelly Creek, trespassing.
THURSDAY
8:06 a.m., 10 block of Rogers Canyon, accident.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, 27 fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
