Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Katherine Matthews, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth, interference and on a warrant.
Dominique Key, 25, Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing.
Nathaniel Pillen, 21, Newcastle, was arrested on suspicion of interference and vandalism.
Angelina Tuakalau, 25, Campbell, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, eluding, driving while under suspension, careless driving and speeding.
Austin Barker, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Austin Brandt, 35, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of fighting and vandalism.
Roger Sandoval, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, interference and fighting.
SATURDAY
Zacari Lundy, 20, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of underage consumption alcohol.
Sebastian King, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and vandalism.
Riley Tolar, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
SUNDAY
Tyler Houle, 19, Montana, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol, interference and having a fraudulent driver’s license.
Omar Miramontes, 26, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of an interlock violation, driving while under suspension and driving under the influence — subsequent offense.
Danielle Toews, 27, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth, no seatbelt and on a warrant from Colorado.
Garrett Arnold, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
David Allen, 20, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of underage consumption of alcohol.
Nicholas Charging, 25, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
11:08 a.m., 1700 block of Sanders, vandalism.
12:28 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder, accident.
3:54 p.m., 500 block of Ivinson, theft.
1:57 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
3:17 p.m., 1900 block of North Banner, shoplifting.
3:43 p.m., 600 block of South 30th, hit and run.
8:24 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, fight.
11:27 p.m., 200 block of Grand, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
SATURDAY
2:54 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, hit and run.
10:11 a.m., 700 block of Downey, burglary.
10:14 a.m., 700 block of Downey, burglary.
10:16 a.m., 700 block of Downey, burglary.
10:18 a.m., 1400 block of W Hill, burglary.
10:21 a.m., 1600 block of North 18th, burglary.
10:34 a.m., 1300 block of W Hill, burglary.
10:46 a.m., 1900 block of Alsop, burglary.
11:01 a.m., 2000 block of Reynolds, burglary.
11:42 a.m., 2100 block of Curtis, burglary.
11:48 a.m., 1400 block of North 21st, burglary.
12:14 p.m., 1400 block of North 21st, burglary.
2:34 p.m., 900 block of Boulder, hit and run.
3:20 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, theft.
6:12 p.m., 300 block of Pumpkin Vine, dead body found — natural causes.
6:23 p.m., 700 block of North Third, shoplifting.
6:54 p.m., 30th and Grays Gable, littering.
10:26 p.m., 100 block of North Second, vandalism.
11:01 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, hit and run.
11:31 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
11:33 p.m., 100 block of Grand, burglary.
SUNDAY
12:45 a.m., Third and Lewis, alleged impaired driver.
2:04 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
2:28 a.m., Third and Shields, alleged impaired driver.
2:52 a.m., Ninth and Lyons, possible domestic disturbance.
4:54 a.m., 700 block of South Sixth, possible domestic disturbance.
7:59 a.m., 900 block of South 7th, burglary.
9:57 a.m., 1300 block of Sheridan, possible domestic disturbance.
11:38 a.m., Ave D, trespassing.
2:33 p.m., 1000 block of Grand, hit and run.
2:47 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
4:24 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
SATURDAY
11:54 a.m., 10 block of Star Flight, vandalism.
