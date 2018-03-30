Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Adam Atkinson, 29, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Municipal Court.
Kristopher Candelaria, 38, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant from Circuit Court.
Cara Harshberger, 38, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — Municipal Court and having no headlights.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
6:25 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:42 p.m., 15th and Grand, alleged impaired driver.
THURSDAY
12:13 a.m., 500 block of Genearl Brees, hit and run.
1:44 a.m., 2200 block of North 10th, burglary.
2:30 a.m., 1000 block of Albin, burglary.
2:49 a.m., 2200 block of North 10th, burglary.
7:58 a.m., 2400 block of North Ninth, burglary.
8:10 a.m., 400 block of South Arthur, burglary.
8:32 a.m., 2200 block of West Franklin, burglary.
9:25 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, theft.
10:16 a.m., 2300 block of Harney, theft.
10:19 a.m., 1000 block of Lyons, burglary.
10:20 a.m., 600 block of South Fifth, theft.
10:36 a.m., 2400 block of Grand, hit and run.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, Myles J. Behling, 23, Laramie, was fined $885 for cruelty to animals.
Mark L. Hermann, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $935, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (160 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 13.
Alec Martinez, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $655 for possession of a controlled substance and $235 for underage consumption of alcohol. The offenses occurred on different dates.
Michelle L. Rodriguez, 37, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Chelsea J. Begay, 24, Laramie, was fined $365 for speeding in a school zone.
Bransyn J. Roberts, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for assault and battery.
Christopher J. Duarte, 23, Laramie, was fined $430 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Brooke H. Elmore, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Sharley R. Lingle, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Stephin J. Littleshield, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication and $685 for disorderly conduct. The offenses occurred on different dates.
Charles Sidney Whitesell, 36, Rapid City, South Dakota, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Teresa L. Petersen, 55 at the time of the offense, Sidney, Nebraska, was fined $210 for speeding in a school zone.
Katrina L. Derbish, 31 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Brandyn L. Brummond, 33, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Johnathan R. Polson, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $130 for expired plates.
Amy L. Ogle, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding a school zone.
Kellen R. Sequeira, 20, Carpenter, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance and $125 for expired plates.
Skylar W. Herr, 21, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Rodney L. Jurgensen, 58, Laramie, was fined $430 for failure to maintain insurance and $430 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
David Medrano, 29, Laramie, was fined $435 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $985, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offenses occurred Jan. 20.
Obdulia G. Marrquin, 37 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Conagher D. Jones, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for falsification of proof of age.
Stephin J. Littleshield, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $335 for public intoxication.
Isaac A. Pino, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jose R. Reyes Lucero, 64 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $165 for improper turning position.
Brian Ervin Baldivia, 43, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $535 for fighting.
Raymond M. Glas, 19, Oak Forest, Illinois, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Jeremiah L. Thompson, 25, Rock Springs, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jason M. Veniegas, 41, Laramie, was fined $35 for public intoxication.
McCade S. Ford, 27, Laramie, was fined $235 for expired plates.
Kevin P. Richwalski, 30, Thorton, Illinois, was fined $133 for speeding.
Michael R. Rider, 24, Laramie, was fined $187 for speeding in a school zone.
Shelbie L. Hurdle, 26 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for speeding in a school zone.
Phillip A. Winchester, 36, Ketchum, Idaho, was fined $123 for speeding.
Annette N. Vigil, 35, Laramie, was fined $230 for careless driving.
Joel E. Maiwald, 23, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Darlene Garcia, 51, Laramie, was fined $430, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (30 days suspended), for failure to maintain insurance, $430, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (30 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license, $235, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (30 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $430, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (30 days suspended), for failure to maintain insurance. The first two offenses and the last two offenses occurred on different dates.
Dawson C. Murphy, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Keyon J. Blankenbaker, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption or possession of alcohol.
Lauren J. Health, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Alecia S. Collins-Gallagher, 33, Laramie, was fined $632.99 for shoplifting.
Brandon K. Deward, 21, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Zachary J. Ference, 21, Laramie, was fined $277 for a disorderly house.
Josue M. Hernandes, 24, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
David D. Masters, 30, Laramie, was fined $975, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (180 days suspended), for driving while under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 5.
Julian L. Coupal, 26, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $125 for expired plates.
Rajivkumar V. Dhingra, 41 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $157 for speeding.
Kirby W. Rheiner, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates and $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Shawn W. Oder, 32 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $430 for failure to maintain insurance.
Dahun Ko, 23, Laramie, was fined $272 for failure to maintain insurance.
Virginia G. Mehaffey, 54, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Tiffany H. Hamilton, 28, Laramie, was fined $545 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jordan D. Bullinger, 32, Laramie, was fined $1,394 for driving too fast for conditions.
Scott RW Ericsson-Everton, 26, Laramie, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
Logan C. Smith, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Shawn T. Kubichek, 30, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
