Registered sex offenders
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Laramie Boomerang, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas, which includes residences, and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders in Albany County, but reflects the most current updated information. The below listed website can be accessed for more complete postings.
Any person who uses this information or information accessed from the Wyoming Sex Offender Registry to harass any individual, including the person’s family members, or misuses the information might be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual in the registry is currently dangerous. Individuals included in the registry are there solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to www.wysors.dci.wyo.gov/sor/ for specific information and photographs of the listed offenders. Call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 755-3520 with additional questions.
Ricky Smith, 129 S. Taylor St.
Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Rigido Catano, 46, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant from Laramie County.
Tonya Hightower, 47, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, careless driving and a traffic violation.
Crystal Crabtree, 37, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of having no insurance, having no driver’s license and having an altered registration.
THURSDAY
Stephin Littleshield, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and interference.
Omar Bueno-Aguilar, 31, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Frank McKelie, 31, Laramie, was arrested on three warrants.
Trevor Moore, 26, Pennsylvania, was on a courtesy hold in the jail.
Pedro Brogan, 29, Laramie, was on a courtesy hold in the jail.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
12:28 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, accident.
1:18 p.m., 800 block of South Third, possible domestic disturbance.
2:09 p.m., Third and University, hit and run.
10:03 p.m., 500 block of North Pine, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
2:26 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible domestic disturbance.
7:15 a.m., 600 block of Fremont, burglary.
8:15 a.m., Ninth and Grand, accident.
3:02 p.m., 400 block of North Third, shoplifting.
5:26 p.m., 100 block of West Clark, accident.
FRIDAY
9:10 a.m., 600 block of South Hayes, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
1:25 p.m., 600 block of Wyoming Highway 230, theft.
4:08 p.m., 1900 block of West Madison, burglary.
8:12 p.m., Garrett and Bear Creek, burglary.
