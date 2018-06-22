Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Chrystall Mauk, 31, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana (Circuit Court)and fighting (Municipal Court).
Andrew Rutland, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting.
Kristine Villeneuve, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting.
Doyle Jarnagin, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance — meth.
Courtney McCartney, 23, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant (District Court).
Jeffrey Carlton, 35, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply (Municipal Court) and on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense and having no driver’s license.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
12:34 p.m., 800 block of South Third, accident.
1:45 p.m., 200 block of South Second, vandalism.
2:02 p.m., 3600 block of Garfield, accident.
4:39 p.m., 400 block of Boswell, theft.
10:49 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
THURSDAY
12:53 a.m., Third and Fetterman, hit and run.
2:16 a.m., 1700 block of Harney, alleged impaired driver.
10:20 a.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, vandalism.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
2:50 p.m., 10 block of Fetterman, theft.
5:42 p.m., 200 block of Wyoming Highway 230, vandalism.
