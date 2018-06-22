Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.