Police seek public’s assistance with vehicle fire, missing person case
The Laramie Police Department is seeking information related to a vehicle fire that occurred in the 300 block of Lyons Street.
The Laramie Police Department and the Laramie Fire Department responded at 6:24 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Lyons Street for the report of a vehicle on fire. The vehicle, a 2005 Gold Toyota Corolla with West Virginia license plate 5KJ408, suffered extensive damage, according to news release. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson.
The owner of the vehicle, Tamara Ann Gibson, was reported as a missing person from Ashville, North Carolina on May 24. Gibson was not located with her vehicle.
Gibson is a 59-year-old white female, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
Those who have more information about the vehicle fire of the missing person should Detective Fasnacht by calling the Laramie Police/Fire Dispatch at 721-2526.
Albany County Detention Center
WEDNESDAY
Brandt Candelaria, 33, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant.
Ashley Bartel, 37, Cheyenne, was arrested on a warrant.
Daniel Lyon, 28, Rawlins, was arrested on a warrant.
Brandon Whiteplum, 19, Riverton, was arrested on a warrant.
Brad Herod, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of breach of peace.
Thursday
Allen Davis, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Zachary Chase, 30, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, an open container violation and speeding.
Ralph McBride, 34, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Blake March, 35, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and an open container violation.
FRIDAY
Elegio Sena, 65, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct — noise.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11 a.m., 1500 block of Garfield, burglary.
11:56 a.m., 1600 block of North Fifth, resisting arrest.
1:05 p.m., 1300 block of North 22nd, possible assault and battery.
6:05 p.m., 1500 block of North Fourth, theft.
6:42 p.m., 1000 block of North Arapaho, possible domestic disturbance.
11:36 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, accident.
THURSDAY
1:20 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
9:19 a.m., 200 block of North Fifth, possible domestic disturbance.
10:55 a.m., 22nd and Willett, animal bite.
11:38 a.m., 300 block of Grand, animal bite.
3:02 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, possible domestic disturbance.
3:57 p.m., 500 block of South 11th, theft.
4:02 p.m., Fourth and University, hit and run.
5 p.m., 100 block of North Fifth, accident.
5:54 p.m., 300 block of South 12th, hit and run.
6 p.m., 3100 block of Ridley’s, accident.
8:10 p.m., 3300 block of Grays Gable, burglary.
9:26 p.m., 100 block of Ord, possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY
12:05 a.m., 1600 block of Grand, fight.
6:43 a.m., Hayes and Harrison, possible assault and battery.
9:44 a.m., 1300 block of Grafton, theft.
9:58 a.m., 900 block of South 10th, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
3:25 p.m., Albany County area, possible sex offense.
3:28 p.m., 300 block of U.S. Highway 30, theft.
