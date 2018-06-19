Albany County Detention Center
SATURDAY
Philip NgaNga, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of use of a controlled substance.
SUNDAY
Nicholas Frayley, 21, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Jason Blades, 39, Fort Washakie, was serving a sentence.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
THURSDAY
11:22 a.m., 200 block of Sheridan, animal bite.
1:52 p.m., 600 block of North 15th, accident.
3:30 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
3:48 p.m., 1200 block of South Fifth, theft.
4:37 p.m., Fillmore and Snowy Range, accident.
4:50 p.m., 1600 block of North Cedar, animal bite.
FRIDAY
12:50 a.m., 24th and Garfield, alleged impaired driver.
1:12 p.m., 15th and Grand, accident.
2:06 p.m., 500 block of North Third, trespassing.
3:04 p.m., 800 block of Gibbon, accident.
1:13 p.m., Third and Interstate 80, accident.
8:15 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
9:33 p.m., 500 block of North Third, theft.
SATURDAY
12:09 a.m., 200 block of Grand, fight.
1:58 a.m., Adams and Harrison, alleged impaired driver.
2:40 a.m., 3500 block of Willett, possible minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
10 a.m., 700 block of Canby, vandalism.
12:03 p.m., Third and Gibbon, accident.
12:17 p.m., 800 block of Ivinson, trespassing.
12:26 p.m., Seventh and Park, vandalism.
2:03 p.m., 3400 block of Willett, vandalism.
2:13 p.m., 500 block of North Third, hit and run.
5:19 p.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession.
6:01 p.m., 1400 block of North Third, accident.
SUNDAY
2:53 a.m., Seventh and Sheridan, fight.
11:14 a.m., 100 block of West Lewis, hit and run.
12:27 p.m., 1500 block of South Third, accident.
2:48 p.m., 100 block of Hodgeman, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
9:18 a.m., 2300 block of West Jefferson, accident.
10:12 a.m., 3100 block of Willett, hit and run.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following call:
THURSDAY
8:25 p.m., 4300 block of Welsh, theft.
FRIDAY
6:34 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
SUNDAY
2:32 a.m., 100 block of Hunt, fight.
8:28 a.m., 10 block of Gopher Gulch, burglary.
9:51 a.m., 30 block of Rawhide, animal bite.
12:45 p.m., 100 block of Hunt, hit and run.
5:17 p.m., 10 block of Wyoming Highway 10, burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.