Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Desmond Vasquez, 32, Laramie, was serving a sentence.
Daniel LaFleiche, 50, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
Dennis Welsbacher, 34, Laramie, was on a probation hold.
Timothy Perry, 22, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY
Elegio Sena, 65, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Regan O’Donnell-Smith, 21, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of having an open container.
Jace Terfehr, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kent Walker, 49, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
MONDAY
Johnny Garcia, 19, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Allen Fox, 49, New Jersey, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, use of a controlled substance, child restraint violation and speeding.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested.
They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:17 p.m., 19th and Bill Nye, littering.
12:37 p.m., 200 block of North Second, theft.
3:51 p.m., 1000 block of North Fifth, animal bite.
4:15 p.m., Ninth and Lewis, hit and run.
4:19 p.m., 4300 block of Comanche, possible domestic disturbance.
5:52 p.m., 1400 block of Bradley, unauthorized use of vehicle.
SATURDAY
11:15 a.m., 1600 block of South 17th, animal bite.
11:39 a.m., 900 block of North McCue, animal bite.
3:56 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
SUNDAY
1:34 a.m., 100 block of Ivinson, fight.
2:49 p.m., 200 block of South Fillmore, burglary.
5:25 p.m., 400 block of Ivinson, possible domestic disturbance.
6:29 p.m., 1300 block of Sheridan, vandalism.
8:26 p.m., 1500 block of Palmer, possible domestic disturbance.
MONDAY
8:44 a.m., 600 block of South Eighth, accident.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
4:49 p.m., Albany County area, possible narcotics possession.
SATURDAY
10:04 p.m., 500 block of Roger Canyon, accident.
MONDAY
8:01 a.m., 10 block of Star Flight, theft.
10:34 a.m., 100 block of North Fort, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.