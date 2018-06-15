Officers’ investigation results in felony charge
At approximately 6:30 p.m. June 13, Laramie Police Department officers responded to Third and Clark streets for a report of a possible stolen vehicle, according to an LPD news release. The vehicle was located in the 200 block of North Railroad Street. Officers determined the vehicle’s ownership was a civil matter. During their investigation, Ronald Manuelito was arrested for driving or having control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances. Records indicate this is the fifth arrest for Manuelito since 2010.
Albany County Detention Center
Wednesday
Ronald Manuelito, 42, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Editor’s note: The name listed above is a person who has been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
2:45 p.m., First and Kearney, theft.
3:04 p.m., 2000 block of Grand, burglary.
3:24 p.m., 700 block of Clark, possible domestic disturbance.
3:29 p.m., Laramie area, possible sex offense.
5:07 p.m., Fourth and Grand, accident.
6:30 p.m., Third and Clark, alleged impaired driver.
8:36 p.m., 100 block of Ivinson, theft.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
WEDNESDAY
11:13 a.m., 300 block of Carla’s, trespassing.
THURSDAY
1:49 a.m., 4700 block of Skyline, burglary.
