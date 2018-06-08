Albany County Detention Center
TUESDAY
Samuel Pennington, 21, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a lane violation.
Gabriel Jacobsen, 45, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence — subsequent offense and having no interlock device.
Natalie Seymore, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
WEDNESDAY
Jesus Espinoza, 39, Colorado, was arrested on a warrant and on suspicion of a traffic violation.
Raymond Melius, 62, Laramie, was arrested on two warrants and on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
John Brown, 47, Riverton, was arrested on two warrants and on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
THURSDAY
Richard Hansen, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Police calls
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
TUESDAY
11:19 a.m., Third and Russell, accident.
12:05 p.m., Second and Garfield, accident.
2:43 p.m., 1700 block of South 17th, theft.
8:11 p.m., 1800 block of West Curtis, possible tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
8:41 p.m., 1600 block of North Fourth, possible tobacco violation involving a juvenile.
9:19 p.m., Pierce and Snowy Range, resisting arrest.
9:46 p.m., Cedar and Clark, alleged impaired driver.
10:31 p.m., 2100 block of North 10th, possible domestic disturbance.
WEDNESDAY
7:41 a.m., 400 block of South 30th, accident.
8:39 a.m., 600 block of North Third, accident.
11:20 a.m., 200 block of North Second, burglary.
10:45 p.m., 200 block of South 30th, possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY
12:14 a.m., 1500 block of North McCue, accident.
12:31 a.m., Laramie area, possible narcotics possession — marijuana.
1:31 a.m., Pierce and Van Buren, alleged impaired driver.
7:23 a.m., 700 block of Canby, vandalism.
8:11 a.m., 18th and Garfield, hit and run.
10:39 a.m., 1000 block of South Ninth, theft.
Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, seven fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Rhyd A. Moreno, 25, Laramie, was fined $535 for shoplifting.
Emily M. Nazario, 25, Laramie, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Tiffany J. Bullock, 45, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding.
Nicholas K. Armijo, 26 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $225 for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
Sebastian K. King, 25, Laramie, was fined $723.77 for damaging windows.
Heather L. Alexander, 40 at the time of the offense, McFadden, was fined $335 for speeding in a school zone.
Ione R. Chandler, 18, Dubois, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection.
Jacob Forkner, 21, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Edward N. Bird, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Alexander R. Potter, 21, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Evelyn R. Swift, 20, Laramie, was fined $435 for driving with a cancelled driver’s license and $435 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Jason Patrick Morgan, 37 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Nathaniel C. Ragan, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Katrina R. Hall, 19, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Trevor G. McClure, 19, Riverside, California, was fined $735 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Kady M. Kendall, 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
Michelle J. Seerley, 54, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Robert J. Nelson, 50, Laramie, was fined $135 for failure to yield from a private road.
Aaron M. Flores, 19, Laramie, was fined $375 for notice required of driver and $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Brian J. Steele, 42, Laramie, was fined $127 for speeding.
Oscar A. Marrufo, 20, Riverton, was fined $337 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol and $435 for fighting.
Ryan C. Bethel, 30, Laramie, was fined $460, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (23 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Bret C. Wolfe, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Leni R. Chester, 33, Laramie, was fined $385 for failure to maintain insurance.
Allan James Davis, 44 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for public intoxication.
Juan A. Gutierrez Ortega, 38, Laramie, was fined $355 for speeding in a school zone.
Bridger Thomas Rardin, 22, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication and $835, with a sentence of 60 days in jail (57 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The latter offense occurred Aug. 5.
Henry N. Guillen, 38, Tooele, Utah, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Austin W. Barker, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Mitchell A.S. Bell, 19, Laramie, was fined $437 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Madison P. Bradley, 21, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $135 for failure to yield from a private road.
Ronald W. Harding, 53, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Luther W. Hickman, 18, Laramie, was fined $337 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Reyel D. Simmons Jr., 23, Laramie, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Fahri Seker, 35, Laramie, was fined $126 for speeding.
Derek W. Klostermeier, 35, Bismarck, North Dakota, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Elena Sandoval-Johnson, 46, Laramie, was fined $165 for speeding in a school zone.
Anthony S. Landua, 28, Laramie, was fined $137 for speeding.
Steven A. Phillips, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Dillon M. Wolfe, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
William C. Howie, 19, Laguna Beach, California, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance and $235 for failure to yield from a private road.
Riley A. Tolar, 22, Rock Springs, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Covey D. Brown, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Chalayne Lynn Antonsen, 25 at the time of the offense, Pocatello, Idaho, was fined $1,245, with a sentence of 180 days (178 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Dec. 20.
Nathaniel L. Pillen, 21, Newcastle, was fined $335 for interference.
Kurt D. Risley, 29, Cody, was fined $985, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Jan. 23.
Chet W. Slater, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $275 for notice required of driver.
Greg R. Gerdes, 59, Laramie, was fined $135 for posting handbills.
Spencer F. Wahl, 22, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence and 90 days in jail (90 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Oct. 13.
Devin C. Miller, 24, Cheyenne, was fined $420 for public intoxication. The offense occurred Aug. 30, 2014.
Arhen T. Wempen, 23, Riverton, was fined $292.50 for flashing signals.
Rebecca J. Derner, 19, Laramie, was fined $339 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Robert R. Ramirez, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Greg R. Gerdes, 59, Laramie, was fined $135 for posting handbills.
Amy N. Pettit, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee.
Jessen R. Reckling, 18, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Paul S. Breyfogle, 19, Laramie, was fined $6,115.11 for failure to field from a private road.
Cameron R. Chavez, 28 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 90 days (89 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Feb. 9.
Gerardo A. Prieto, 23, Laramie, was fined $1,085 for reckless driving.
Joshua J. Foust Moro, 46, Laramie, was fined $205 for speeding in a school zone.
Robin L. Hoffschneider, 50, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Debora Smith, 47, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Tevyn N. Martinez, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Hunter W. Kuhn, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for minor in possession/under the influence of alcohol.
Jonathan Lee Haidsiak, 37, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $435 for failure to maintain insurance and $385 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license and $435 for failure to maintain insurance.
