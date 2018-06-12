Albany County Detention Center
FRIDAY
Taylor Jarnagin, 28, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Wyatt Peck, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation, careless driving and having expired registration.
SATURDAY
Donald Flynn, 21, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Monica Gollihar, 24, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Tyler Kiser, 23, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence.
Darrel Annis, 70, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and an open container violation.
Jorge Flores-Xhurape, 19, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving the wrong way.
SUNDAY
Jordon Lucero, 24, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
Lyle Reyos, 29, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Jessica Nape, 39, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of interference.
Jacklyn Candelaria, 48, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Police calls
FRIDAY
12:51 p.m., 1300 block of Spring Creek, accident.
1:31 p.m., 2100 block of Grand, hit and run.
2:49 p.m., 600 block of Mithcell, accident.
3:34 p.m., 200 block of North Seventh, theft.
5:04 p.m., 1700 block of Grand, theft.
7:01 p.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
7:20 p.m., 500 block of South Lincoln, fight.
7:38 p.m., 2400 block of Grand, accident.
10:38 p.m., 1600 block of North 11th, fight.
11:47 p.m., 200 block of North Taylor, theft.
SATURDAY
3:14 a.m., 300 block of Interstate 80, alleged impaired driver.
8:10 a.m., 300 block of South Second, burglary.
11:47 a.m., 4300 block of Grand, accident.
11:53 a.m., 1200 block of Ivinson, theft.
2:14 p.m., 1600 block of Barratt, burglary.
3:07 p.m., 1600 block of Kearney, accident.
6:16 p.m., 1300 block of South 17th, animal bite.
11:23 p.m., 2100 block of West Wyoming, fight.
11:54 p.m., 1200 block of North Third, fight.
SUNDAY
2:13 a.m., 200 block of Ivinson, possible minor under the influence/in possession of alcohol.
8:35 a.m., 700 block of North Pine, burglary.
8:56 a.m., 500 block Flint, vandalism.
12:25 p.m., 700 block of Downey, possible domestic disturbance.
2:27 p.m., Rams Horn and Aspen Dale, theft.
2:32 p.m., 2000 block of West Venture, hit and run.
3:45 p.m., 1000 block of North McCue, fight.
4:40 p.m., 200 block of North Fourth, hit and run.
MONDAY
4:07 a.m., 200 block of South Johnson, possible domestic disturbance.
9:11 a.m., 700 block of North Hodgeman, burglary.
9:33 a.m., 700 block of North Hodgeman, burglary.
10:01 a.m., 700 block of North Pine, burglary.
Sheriff’s calls
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
12:41 p.m., Albany County area, possible sex offense.
SUNDAY
5:07 p.m., 5400 block of Pilot Peak, unauthorized use of vehicle.
